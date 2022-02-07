GoiNg, GOING, GOne
Kmart Store Locations From 1962 To 2022, Visualized
Submitted by James Crugnale
Kmart was once one of the biggest big box retail chains in the United States, with 2,323 stores in the US and 2,486 globally at its peak in 1994. As of January 2022, there's only 10 left.
Data visualization artist David White charted the dramatic rise and fall of the discount department store.
