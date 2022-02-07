Trending
Kmart Store Locations From 1962 To 2022, Visualized

Data visualization artist David White charts the stunning rise and fall of S.S. Kresge's big box department store.

Kmart was once one of the biggest big box retail chains in the United States, with 2,323 stores in the US and 2,486 globally at its peak in 1994. As of January 2022, there's only 10 left.

Data visualization artist David White charted the dramatic rise and fall of the discount department store.

