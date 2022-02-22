Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

READY TO BOUNCE

People Moving Out Of California, New York, Florida And Texas Between 2015 And 2019, Visualized

Submitted by Adwait

People Moving Out Of California, New York, Florida And Texas Between 2015 And 2019, Visualized
Redditor B4Epoch mapped out Census data from 2015 and 2019 from California, Texas, New York and Florida to see where their interstate travels took them.

California 2015-2019


New York 2015-2019


Florida 2015-2019


Texas 2014-2019


[Via Reddit]

Additional submission from Adwait: