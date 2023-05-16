Countries Where Men Prefer To Sit Down And Urinate, Ranked

What's the big deal with men sitting down and urinating? Besides the fact that it might help keep the bathroom clean, it can also be a healthier option for some. The Guardian reported on a Leiden University Medical Center investigation which concluded that sitting offered a "more favorable urodynamic profile," and for people, especially those with lower urinary tract symptoms, it was beneficial.

So what's the trend around the world, who prefers to sit down and who likes to keep standing? A recent YouGov poll (after being called out by Guardian writer Sam Wollaston in the piece linked above), asked respondents from 13 nations what their preference was.

Key Takeaways:

German respondents said they were the most likely to take a seat, while their Mexican counterparts were opposed to the idea in near equal measure.

Men who were eager to sit down too pee "most times" had the highest percentage of representation in Sweden, followed by Denmark.

Men who often didn't think about sitting down, and considered it a rarity had the highest percentage of respondents in Singapore, followed by Canada and Britain.

American respondents said they were more likely to not sit down while peeing.

How often do men sit down to pee? British men are among the least likely to do so



% who sit down to pee "every" or "most times"

🇩🇪 62%

🇸🇪 50%

🇩🇰 44%

🇦🇺 40%

🇫🇷 35%

🇨🇦 34%

🇪🇸 34%

🇮🇹 34%

🇵🇱 27%

🇬🇧 24%

🇺🇸 23%

🇲🇽 21%

