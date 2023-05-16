Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

SIT DOWN, MAn

Countries Where Men Prefer To Sit Down And Urinate, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait
Countries Where Men Prefer To Sit Down And Urinate, Ranked
Looks like Germany and Mexico are the two ends of the spectrum when it comes to the male preference of sitting down to wee.
·
·
·

What's the big deal with men sitting down and urinating? Besides the fact that it might help keep the bathroom clean, it can also be a healthier option for some. The Guardian reported on a Leiden University Medical Center investigation which concluded that sitting offered a "more favorable urodynamic profile," and for people, especially those with lower urinary tract symptoms, it was beneficial.

So what's the trend around the world, who prefers to sit down and who likes to keep standing? A recent YouGov poll (after being called out by Guardian writer Sam Wollaston in the piece linked above), asked respondents from 13 nations what their preference was.

Key Takeaways:

  • German respondents said they were the most likely to take a seat, while their Mexican counterparts were opposed to the idea in near equal measure.

  • Men who were eager to sit down too pee "most times" had the highest percentage of representation in Sweden, followed by Denmark.

  • Men who often didn't think about sitting down, and considered it a rarity had the highest percentage of respondents in Singapore, followed by Canada and Britain.

  • American respondents said they were more likely to not sit down while peeing.



Via YouGov.

[Photo by Grant Hughes]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories