How Much Toilet Paper Every Country In The World Uses, Visualized

The data visualization team at GQ Supplies charted the massive environmental toll of the world's toilet paper consumption.

Using the average number of toilet rolls used per capita in every country in the world, the team then took country population data and life expectancy data from each country to determine the number of rolls a person would hypothetically use over the course of their lifetime. Then they crunched the numbers and observed how many miles in toilet paper that would stretch.

They also found — knowing one tree provides 1,500 toilet rolls per year — that it takes 31.11 million trees to provide the amount of toilet paper that Americans consume annually.

And finally, if we wanted to visualize our toilet paper consumption from space, China's 4 billion miles of toilet paper consumed each year would nearly stretch to Pluto.