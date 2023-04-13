The Highest Earning Songs In The World, Mapped

Artists on Spotify make, on average, between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream — which isn't much, but can add up to a fortune if you've got a lot of fans.

To find out which songs earn the most across the globe, NetCredit identified the songs from each country that have spent at least one week in Spotify's top weekly charts, sorted them into genres and multiplied each track's number of streams by the pay-per-stream rate. The highest-earning songs in each country are mapped in the visualization below.

Key Findings:

The biggest earner overall is "Sunflower" by Post Malone, which has made an estimated $4.5 million from listens in the US.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is the highest-earning song in ten countries — which is more than any other song on Spotify.

In the EDM genre, the majority of the top-earning tracks are by a small group of artists, including Avicii, Elton John, SAINt JHN, the Chainsmokers and Tiësto.

The hip-hop and rap songs that earn the most are often by local artists in each country.

Via NetCredit.