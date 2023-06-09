Here's How Much High Earners In NYC, Chicago And San Francisco Can Save By Moving To Miami

High earners in pricey cities like NYC, Chicago and San Francisco — where tax rates are high and the cost of living is steep — could see their earnings go a lot further by moving to more affordable parts of the US.

To show how much NYC, Chicago and San Francisco's high income earners — those on a salary between $150,000 and $650,000 — could save by making the move to Miami, SmartAsset compared tax rates and the cost of living in the four cities.

Key Findings:

The difference in tax and living expenses will be most drastic for those moving to Miami from NYC, where workers on a high salary could save almost $200,000 annually. Thanks to Miami's cheaper living and lower tax rates, someone earning $650,000 in Manhattan could save more than $195,000 by moving.

People working in San Francisco would also benefit from significantly reduced living costs by making the move — while the California city's cost of living is 83 percent higher than the US average, Miami's is just 23 percent higher. The cost of living is also incredibly high in Manhattan, sitting 137 percent higher than the country's average.

San Franciscans on a $650,000 salary could enjoy savings of just over $150,000 every year if they relocated to Miami.

The move to Miami isn't really worth it for Chicagoans. High earners in Chicago would only gain around one percent of their salary by relocating, and their city's cost of living is already five points lower than Miami's.



















Via SmartAsset.

[Image credit: Lance Asper]