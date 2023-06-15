The Happiest Tourist Attractions In The World, Ranked

Many tourist spots around the globe are very popular, but there are people out there (ourselves included) that sometimes get to a city or location and think "that's it?"

Not every attraction or building is as amazing as what we expect, or what others tell us, but thankfully Casago has used facial analysis and smile factor technology to figure out which places make tourists the happiest. Turns out, there's a "holiday happiness curve," and your enjoyment of a trip depends on when you take those photos, not necessarily which hotspot you go to.

After analyzing thousands of vacation photos in the most popular tourist attractions in 100 different countries on TripAdvisor, they now have a happiness score to rank which of these places makes visitors genuinely happy.

Key Findings:

They noticed that places like religious temples and churches don't elicit a lot of smiles, nor do certain museums. Not that those places make you sad, but it does make more sense to us that a place like the ABBA Museum in Sweden would be on the happier side. Although, Our Saviour's Church in Denmark apparently is a very warm and inviting place for photos, it's number two in all of Europe.

The number one happiest tourist attraction is Manawakie Eco Nature Park in Honduras, where 76 percent of Instagram photos tagged there displayed happiness.

The happiest place for tourists in America is the Empire State Building, getting 57.5 percent really happy smiles.

Fourteen of the 20 happiest places in the world are in Latin America, which really tells us something about their way of life — maybe it's time we spend some time there and improve our vibes.

Via Casago.