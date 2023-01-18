Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

VIVA LA FRANCE

Public Toilet Access In Cities Around The World, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait
Public Toilet Access In Cities Around The World, Ranked
Paris has some of the best public restroom infrastructure in the world, and the city is miles ahead of everyone else.
· 392 reads

The QS Supplies team scoured a list of the world's most popular cities to judge their public toilet infrastructure. They ranked cities based on two sources: Toilet Map and Pee Place, to see how they stacked up against each other.


Key Takeaways

  • Paris, France, is one of the best cities equipped with public toilets and had an estimated 17 restrooms per square mile.

  • Among major cities, Johannesburg, Shanghai, Delhi, Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Seoul all ranked very poorly and had less than one restroom per square mile.

  • Among US tourist spots, visitors at the Cadillac Ranch, in Amarillo, Texas, should know that the nearest restroom is around four miles away, making it one of the most remote destinations in the country.




Via QS Supplies.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories