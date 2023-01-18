VIVA LA FRANCE
Public Toilet Access In Cities Around The World, Ranked
The QS Supplies team scoured a list of the world's most popular cities to judge their public toilet infrastructure. They ranked cities based on two sources: Toilet Map and Pee Place, to see how they stacked up against each other.
Key Takeaways
Paris, France, is one of the best cities equipped with public toilets and had an estimated 17 restrooms per square mile.
Among major cities, Johannesburg, Shanghai, Delhi, Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Seoul all ranked very poorly and had less than one restroom per square mile.
Among US tourist spots, visitors at the Cadillac Ranch, in Amarillo, Texas, should know that the nearest restroom is around four miles away, making it one of the most remote destinations in the country.
Via QS Supplies.