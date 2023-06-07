BOOKED AND BUSY
The Highest-Rated Books From Local Authors Around The World, Mapped
WordFinderX mapped out the top-rated books from numerous countries' local authors based on their Goodreads score. After including titles that had a minimum of 500 reviews, here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
Among North American writers, Brandon Sanderson's "Words of Radiance," Jaime Alfonso Sandoval's "Los Fantasmas de Fernando," Michel Jean's "Kukum," Claribel A. Ortega's "Frizzy" and Meg Medina's "Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away" were the top-five highest-rated books and had average ratings of 4.38 and higher.
Argentinian cartoonist Quino's book "Toda Mafalda," based on his famous character Mafalda, was South America's top-rated book title with a 4.77 average score, while in Europe the highest average score was given to Czech writer Nina Špitálníková's non-fiction book about North Korea, "Svědectví o životě v KLDR" (Witnessing Life in the DPRK).
Celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's book "Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions" was the highest-rated book in Africa with a score of 4.52, and with a score of 4.75 the highest-rated book in Asia was authored by an anonymous architecture student Teme Abdullah, and is called "Arkitek Jalanan" (Street Architect).
Via WordFinderX.