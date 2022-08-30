The Discoveries Made Worldwide Due To Droughts In 2022, Mapped

This summer has been a hot one. Climate change induced by human activity has led to heatwaves and severe droughts, and the extreme weather has seen rivers, lakes and reservoirs dry up around the world — revealing everything from historical sites and war relics to several sets of human remains.

Statista has mapped some of the most curious and fascinating discoveries made this year as a result of droughts.

While discoveries like dinosaur tracks and ancient cities are of great scientific and historical interest, the map illustrates how severe the consequences of climate change can be, and how every corner of the globe will feel its effects.

Via Statista.