Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

history revealed

The Discoveries Made Worldwide Due To Droughts In 2022, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · · 560 reads
The Discoveries Made Worldwide Due To Droughts In 2022, Mapped
From long-lost relics to human remains, receding water levels have uncovered all kinds of things across the globe this year.

This summer has been a hot one. Climate change induced by human activity has led to heatwaves and severe droughts, and the extreme weather has seen rivers, lakes and reservoirs dry up around the world — revealing everything from historical sites and war relics to several sets of human remains.

Statista has mapped some of the most curious and fascinating discoveries made this year as a result of droughts.


Click to enlarge image

what droughts have revealed map


While discoveries like dinosaur tracks and ancient cities are of great scientific and historical interest, the map illustrates how severe the consequences of climate change can be, and how every corner of the globe will feel its effects.



Via Statista.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.