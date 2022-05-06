PULL UP
Where You Can Still Find Drive-In Movie Theaters In The US, Mapped
323 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
Drive-in movie venues have become significantly less popular over time, and can be hard to find now, but they haven't completely vanished yet.
Using data from a resource for drive-in movies, Reddit user Peteyy34 created a map to show which counties in the US still have drive-in theaters. The map is color-coded to indicate how many drive-ins the county has (1, 2 or 3+), whether a county has a temporarily closed drive-ins and where there are no drive-ins at all.
Locations in southern California and Texas have more than one drive-in left, as do a smattering of counties in the northeast.
In response to a comment noting how American the concept of drive-ins is, OP confirmed that they are, with the US leading in the number of drive-ins that still exist.
Read more at r/DataisBeautiful and DriveInMovie.com
