Countries With The Best And Worst Internet Privacy, Ranked

With most of us sharing (and spending) our lives online, internet privacy is a bigger deal than ever — but depending on where you live, your personal data could be at significant risk.

To find out which countries are best at protecting internet and data privacy, and which leave their citizens' information most vulnerable, the Stevens Institute of Technology used the 2022 Freedom on the Net report to rank them — based on how well each country scored on the report's eight "Violations of User Rights" factors.

According to the data, Estonia has the best internet privacy of anywhere in the world, scoring 37 points out of a possible 40. The worst country for internet privacy protection and policies, on the other hand, is China, with the lowest possible score of zero.

Click image to enlarge

Via Stevens Institute of Technology.