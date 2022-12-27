BIT BY BIT
Children's Apps That Collect The Most Data, Visualized
Data is collected at every corner of the Internet, and by every free and paid service you use. TheToyZone cross-checked privacy policies of popular apps that were geared towards children with Apple's privacy details to see how invasive they each were. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways
-
"Greenlight Kids & Teen Banking" was found to be tracking 22 types of data, making it the most invasive children's app, followed by "Pokemon Go," which collected 17 types and "Animal Jam," a game that collected 16 types of data.
-
Money management apps had the highest number of trackers overall — nearly twice as many as educational and art/drawing apps.
-
Apps that have zero trackers exist, and many can be found in the nature/animal, science and educational categories.
Click to enlarge images
via TheToyZone.