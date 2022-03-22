CHEESE LOUISE
Which Cities In The US Are The Best For Pizza? Here's A Map Of The Top 50, Ranked
Submitted by Molly Bradley
New York City, Detroit, New Haven, Cleveland — a lot of places try to lay claim to the honor of having the "best pizza." So, who's right?
Matt Brannon at Anytime Estimate gathered data from Google Trends, publicly available US business data, Thrillist, Pizza Today and many more sources to score the 50 largest US metro areas on how ideal they are for pizza lovers.
Quick findings:
- Detroit was found to be the best city in the US for pizza, with the most independent restaurants per capita (six for every 100,000 residents).
- Pittsburgh, however, has 15.2 pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents, which is the most of any metro area in the US. (The average is eight pizza restaurants for every 100,000 residents.)
- Ohio came out on top as the best state for pizza: three of its cities — Cleveland (ranked #2), Columbus (#3) and Cincinnati (#19) — fell in the top half of the rankings.
- St. Louis has the most affordable cheese pizza (23 percent cheaper than the national average), and Salt Lake City has the most affordable pepperoni pizza (24 percent cheaper than the national average).
- Seattle has the highest search interest in wood-fired pizza, and Raleigh has the highest search interest in pan pizza.
- Almost every city in the top 15 is east of the Mississippi River, and most are north of the Mason-Dixon line, suggesting that the south and west aren't ideal for pizza.
Methodology:
Here are the criteria that Anytime Estimate used to rank the metro areas, and how much they were weighted in the ranking calculations:
- Google Trends interest in 20 pizza variations (5x)
- Pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents (3x)
- Pizza restaurants per square mile (2x)
- Google Trends interest in general pizza terms (2x)
- Independent pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents (1x)
- Big chain pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents (1x)
- Average price and affordability of cheese pizza (1x)
- Average price and affordability of pepperoni pizza (1x)
Read more about the 50 metro areas' specific stats and pizza qualifications at Anytime Estimate.
