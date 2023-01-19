Popular
The Best US Cities For Lunar New Year Celebrations, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
These are America's best spots for ringing in the Year of the Rabbit.
Falling on January 22, 2023's Lunar New Year marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit — and according to this study, some US cities are better to celebrate the event in than others.

LawnLove compared America's 200 biggest cities — on factors such as number of Asian restaurants, fireworks legality and crime level — to uncover the best spots in the US for Lunar New Year celebrations.


Click image to enlarge

lunar new year best cities america


Top Three Cities For Lunar New Year:

  1. New York City takes first place, ranking highest overall for community and second-best for celebrations.

  2. In second is San Francisco, with the highest score for celebrations of all the cities studied.

  3. The third spot goes to Los Angeles, which received the second-highest score overall for community.


See the full city ranking below.




Via LawnLove.

[Image credit: Joe Mabel]

