The Best US Cities For Lunar New Year Celebrations, Mapped
Falling on January 22, 2023's Lunar New Year marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit — and according to this study, some US cities are better to celebrate the event in than others.
LawnLove compared America's 200 biggest cities — on factors such as number of Asian restaurants, fireworks legality and crime level — to uncover the best spots in the US for Lunar New Year celebrations.
Top Three Cities For Lunar New Year:
New York City takes first place, ranking highest overall for community and second-best for celebrations.
In second is San Francisco, with the highest score for celebrations of all the cities studied.
The third spot goes to Los Angeles, which received the second-highest score overall for community.
See the full city ranking below.
Via LawnLove.
[Image credit: Joe Mabel]