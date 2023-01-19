The Best US Cities For Lunar New Year Celebrations, Mapped

Falling on January 22, 2023's Lunar New Year marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit — and according to this study, some US cities are better to celebrate the event in than others.

LawnLove compared America's 200 biggest cities — on factors such as number of Asian restaurants, fireworks legality and crime level — to uncover the best spots in the US for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Click image to enlarge

Top Three Cities For Lunar New Year:

New York City takes first place, ranking highest overall for community and second-best for celebrations. In second is San Francisco, with the highest score for celebrations of all the cities studied. The third spot goes to Los Angeles, which received the second-highest score overall for community.

See the full city ranking below.

Via LawnLove.

[Image credit: Joe Mabel]