The Best Arena To See A Live NBA Game In, Ranked

Betway has provided an answer to the question many people have asked: What is the best arena to see an NBA (or NHL) game? Depending on where you live, the answer may surprise you.

As a New Yorker, it was very odd seeing MSG be dead last for the NBA experience and among the top-six on the NHL list — both the Knicks and Rangers play at the same. Considering the wildly inconsistent rankings of the exact same place, take this data visualization with as many grains of salt as you deem necessary. So beware what Betway has to say about our beloved Madison Square Garden, the world's most famous arena.

Key Findings:

Atlanta ranks first for the best NBA gameday experience, despite them last winning a championship in the '50s and being a historically low-attendance city outside of the Braves.

Boston ranks second with 17 chamionships won and 100 percent home attendance. Good job Massholes.

Warriors fans have to pay the highest ticket price, at $128.07, since the team left Oakland and built a new expensive arena in San Francisco.

Madison Square Garden, the world's most famous arena, and home to the NY Knicks is dead last — which makes us question if stats really show the whole story, because no one will have as much fun going to a game then sitting around angry, loud New Yorkers heckling their own team and the opposing team if they play poorly.

