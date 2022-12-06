Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

GO WITH THE FLOW

The Preference Of Baths Vs Showers In The US, Mapped

Adwait
Adwait
The Preference Of Baths Vs Showers In The US, Mapped
This one's a pretty one-sided affair.
· 1.2k reads
2

Choosing between a shower and bath is a personal preference that often divides the room. Using SentiStrength, a sentiment analysis tool, QS Supplies analyzed tweets from around the world to determine how people in each US state judged baths and showers — and which one they preferred.


Key Takeaways

  • Baths are overwhelmingly in favor in the US with 44 states preferring one over a shower, which was preferred in only six states — Idaho, North Dakota, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Alabama.

  • The preference among cities also tilted towards baths in similar favor, but there were some cities, like San Jose (CA), Arlington (TX) and Jacksonville (FL), in bath-dominated states that preferred showers.


Click to enlarge images

bath vs shower us city map


bath vs shower us state map


What do you prefer? Leave a comment below!

Via QS Supplies.

Comments

  1. Kristopher Bel 26 minutes ago

    i really wonder about this because they take out tweets that mention 'home' so a tweet saying "just got home going to take a shower and then go out with friends" would not be counted and i did not see any mention of pets so a tweet saying "giving the doggo a bath" would be counted as pro bath. Bath is also a term that is used in cooking a lot "put the potatoes in a bath of salt water" or "we used a water bath method to cook the meat" I am not sure if they controlled for these things or not, but i feel like the results could change dramatically depending on what you decide to exclude and missing one or two things that should be excluded could shift it one way or another.

    I also think that people take showers and never talk about them but because baths are part of lifestyle twitter and selfcare twitter and there is a whole culture around bath bombs etc. Baths are going to be much more talked about. Maybe this is my personal experience and not indicative of other's situation but the people i know that take both baths and showers definitely take more showers but talk more about taking baths, because they baths are like an event, a little treat for themselves, etc.

  2. Brett Johnson 38 minutes ago

    The source of this information are Tweets that mention bath or shower. So this means that everyone I know who takes a shower on a daily basis are only Tweeting how much they prefer baths?

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories