GO WITH THE FLOW
The Preference Of Baths Vs Showers In The US, Mapped
Choosing between a shower and bath is a personal preference that often divides the room. Using SentiStrength, a sentiment analysis tool, QS Supplies analyzed tweets from around the world to determine how people in each US state judged baths and showers — and which one they preferred.
Key Takeaways
-
Baths are overwhelmingly in favor in the US with 44 states preferring one over a shower, which was preferred in only six states — Idaho, North Dakota, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Alabama.
-
The preference among cities also tilted towards baths in similar favor, but there were some cities, like San Jose (CA), Arlington (TX) and Jacksonville (FL), in bath-dominated states that preferred showers.
Click to enlarge images
Via QS Supplies.
i really wonder about this because they take out tweets that mention 'home' so a tweet saying "just got home going to take a shower and then go out with friends" would not be counted and i did not see any mention of pets so a tweet saying "giving the doggo a bath" would be counted as pro bath. Bath is also a term that is used in cooking a lot "put the potatoes in a bath of salt water" or "we used a water bath method to cook the meat" I am not sure if they controlled for these things or not, but i feel like the results could change dramatically depending on what you decide to exclude and missing one or two things that should be excluded could shift it one way or another.
I also think that people take showers and never talk about them but because baths are part of lifestyle twitter and selfcare twitter and there is a whole culture around bath bombs etc. Baths are going to be much more talked about. Maybe this is my personal experience and not indicative of other's situation but the people i know that take both baths and showers definitely take more showers but talk more about taking baths, because they baths are like an event, a little treat for themselves, etc.
The source of this information are Tweets that mention bath or shower. So this means that everyone I know who takes a shower on a daily basis are only Tweeting how much they prefer baths?