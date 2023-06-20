Popular
Annual Working Hours In OECD Countries Around The World, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
With an average of 2,128 hours clocked every year, Mexico works the most hours of any country analyzed.
To illustrate the varying working hours and working cultures around the world, Visual Capitalist ranked the total average hours worked annually by the OECD's 38 members — that is, the countries in the intergovernmental group Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development — as well as six additional countries. Their analysis included full-time and part-time workers.


Key Findings:

  • Mexico works the highest number of hours overall, with the average worker clocking over 2,000 hours each year. The country's 2,128-hour total equates to 266 eight-hour workdays.

  • The OECD country with the lowest annual working hours is Germany, where people work an average of 1,349 hours per year.

  • While Japan was found to work a relatively low 1,607 hours, it's worth noting that almost 40 percent of the country's workforce is non-regular — meaning the average yearly figure may skew downwards and not accurately reflect the actual hours clocked by Japanese workers.


Via Visual Capitalist.

