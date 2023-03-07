America's Best And Worst Tippers, Mapped

Toast, Inc., a company that makes software for restaurants, released its Q4 2022 restaurant trends report and it shows the different tipping preferences in every US state, and different cities.

More orders now include tips, as Toast's data shows that almost half of the transactions (48 percent; up ~11 percent since Q1 2020) on their platform included a tip when the payment was made using a card or digitally.

In Q4 2022, quick-service restaurants (like Subway, Starbucks or McDonald's) had a tipping percentage of 15.9 percent and full-service restaurant tips averaged around 19.6 percent. Both of those rates have dipped year-over-year. Here's a breakdown in terms of city and state tipping preferences.

Key Takeaways

Patrons in Cleveland, Ohio, were the most generous tippers and led the country with an average tipping rate of 20.6 percent; the only city whose rate exceed 20 percent. The city also led in every individual category.

Outside of Cleveland, quick-service restaurants workers in Denver and New Orleans received the best tips.

Overall, Delaware patrons made their state the most generous with an average tip rate of 21.8 percent, followed by Indiana (20.8 percent), Wyoming (20.9 percent), Kentucky (20.7 percent) and West Virginia (20.6 percent).

And, it appears that some of the worst tippers in the US reside in California, where patrons refuse to tip higher than 17.5 percent on average.

