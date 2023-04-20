BON APPÉTIT
American States That Love Burgers The Most, Ranked
Food data website and blog Pantry & Ladder dove into America's obsession with burgers to see which states outshone their compatriots, and by how much. They trawled through Google search trends and traffic to determine how much interest each state was garnering in the burger department, and further combed through regional data points like burger restaurants per capita and burgers eaten per person to really put a number on the love each state has for this dish.
Key Takeaways:
-
Five states had over 10 burger establishments per capita — Arizona, Ohio, Kentucky, Oregon and Kansas.
-
Nevada had some of the highest online demand for burgers and interest was lowest in Vermont and Wyoming.
-
It's estimated that District of Columbia residents eat the least burgers per person (36) and Oregoners eat the most (78).
Click to enlarge image
Via Pantry & Larder.