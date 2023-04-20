Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

BON APPÉTIT

American States That Love Burgers The Most, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait
American States That Love Burgers The Most, Ranked
A ranking based on search trends, eating patterns and burger establishments each state has to offer.
·
·
·

Food data website and blog Pantry & Ladder dove into America's obsession with burgers to see which states outshone their compatriots, and by how much. They trawled through Google search trends and traffic to determine how much interest each state was garnering in the burger department, and further combed through regional data points like burger restaurants per capita and burgers eaten per person to really put a number on the love each state has for this dish.


Key Takeaways:

  • Five states had over 10 burger establishments per capita — Arizona, Ohio, Kentucky, Oregon and Kansas.

  • Nevada had some of the highest online demand for burgers and interest was lowest in Vermont and Wyoming.

  • It's estimated that District of Columbia residents eat the least burgers per person (36) and Oregoners eat the most (78).


Click to enlarge image

most eater burgers america usa map states


Via Pantry & Larder.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories