What To Watch This Holiday Weekend: 'Indiana Jones,' 'The Witcher' And More

"The Dial of Destiny" is the first film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg, this time it's being helmed by director James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari," "Logan" and others). It stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Benderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. It opens in theaters on June 30, 2023.

So now for the bad news: both the man and his current movie adventure appear hopelessly trapped inside a video game.

This isn't the goodbye Harrison Ford deserves!

The only past that "Dial of Destiny" is interested in plundering is the glory of its predecessors.

Ford brings a rugged, grizzled gravitas to his iconic role, adding credibility to even the most far-fetched fantasy elements and seasoned grit to the screenplay's sharp (and sometimes not-so-sharp) wisecracks.

Here's hoping this is goodbye and not au revoir.

When it was announced that Henry Cavill will be stepping down as the protagonist Geralt, and is being replaced with Liam Hemsworth, it was fair to wonder whether this show has any real potential for greatness left in it. The critics have all put out glowing reviews for this latest season, and you can watch the first part of season 3 on Netflix on June 29, and the second part on July 27, 2023.

Geralt and Ciri's latest outing is a spectacular odyssey of family and destiny set within a world as brimming with history as it is in political schemes.

Season 3 levels up for Henry Cavill's last ride.

"The Witcher" season 3 Volume 1 is a work of excellent dark-fantasy storytelling; if you have enjoyed your previous journeys with Geralt of Rivia, I cannot fathom a reason why you would not enjoy this one.

The first half of "The Witcher" season 3 has no intention of tying off any of its many plot threads, but it does at least set the stage for a barnstorming finale for Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia.

The premise for this movie should have been enough to make it a cult classic. The cast and director John Slattery, even more so. "Maggie Moore(s)" stars Jon Hamm, Tina Fey, Nick Mohammed, Micah Stock, Mary Holland, Happy Anderson, Christopher Denham, Tate Ellington and Emily Blunt. This one is available to rent if you really want to see that stacked cast try and make you laugh.

You'd think that the two stars would find at least some spark and humor... instead, the film is a cinematic flatline.

Jon Hamm and Tina Fey shine in this offbeat true crime comedy.

If each line of dialogue wasn't one flop after the next, the somewhat enticing premise and undeniable talent of the cast would've made "Maggie Moore(s)" a memorable film.

Free on YouTube: 'Heat'

Every so often, YouTube will just put up "Heat" for free. And every time I just play it in the background during work and get sucked in. Without fail, like clockwork. It's one of the greatest action films ever made, and if you've never seen it, I'm sure a TON of moments and lines will make you go "oh, so that's where that's from!"