Celebrate Father's Day In An Unusual Way For 2023

Father's Day is this Sunday (6/18), so if you haven't already made plans, you've gotta act quickly. Don't freak out though, I've got you covered. Since the pandemic hit, I've been focused on sharing memorable experiences with my loved ones, and that goes beyond gift-giving. If you want to really do something special, you're gonna need to get a little weird with it.

Below, I've collected a handful of non-traditional celebrations. They're absolutely not going to fit every father-child relationship, but hopefully there's something here that'll inspire you to make the most out of the holiday. And if you have some recommendations of your own, throw 'em in the comments.

Compete to make the best paper airplanes

You won't need much money or equipment here — just a nice stack of paper and an empty afternoon. There are countless tutorials on the internet on how to perfect the craft of paper airplanes, but you can go off the map, and start making up your own designs too. And regardless of who makes the better plane, you'll end the day with some wonderful memories. Maybe next year, the construction tasks can get more elaborate.

Smoke him out

If cannabis is legal and accessible in your area, consider offering up a bowl to dear ol' Dad. Once everyone has made it to where they want to be, you can pop open a bag of cheese snacks, put on something simple and vibe out for the rest of the day — the relaxation Pops deserves. Just make sure you have a designated driver, or simply crash on the couch.

Run a role-playing game for him

If he's already an RPG fan, it'd be nice to run whatever tabletop game he prefers — easy peasy. But if he's never considered playing before, you're going to want to grab a digital copy of "Quest" for free. That has everything you need for a beginner-level adventure, so you'll be able to hit the ground running in your own fantasy world. If all goes well, you might just have a new hobby to bond over.

Visit somewhere weird near you

How well do you know your city or state? Atlas Obcura has a map filled with over 25,000 unusual places all across the globe. Search for reasonable day trips near your Dad's home, and begin laying out the path for your next adventure. Chances are, there's something a reasonable distance away that neither of you have ever seen before. Heck, maybe you'll even find a creepy clown motel.

Make your own jerky

Jerky is a delicious, protein-filled treat that everyone loves, and it just so happens to be extremely easy to make at home. Invest in some meat, salt and flavorings of your choice, and spend the day makin' jerky with Dad.

Have a vegetarian or vegan father? No biggie, so do I! There are some great vegan jerky recipes out there, so everybody can enjoy themselves.

[Image credit: lawley, Creative Commons]