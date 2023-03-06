WAIT... WHAT?
TikToker Recreates Historical Events With A Modern Sensibility, And He's Taking Requests
Tiktok user Jake Shane (@octopusslover8) has found mass appeal on the platform by uploading short-form videos that imagine how a modern person might react to historical events or famous stories, like the guy who picked up the bill at the Last Supper.
And the best part? He's crowd-sourcing the content. TikTok users love suggesting ideas for his next video in the comments. Here are just a few of our favorite suggested roles and Shane's take on them.
The person who accused the first witch at Salem then felt bad it went too far
One of the women who discovered Jesus wasn't in his tomb
Cinderella looking for her Uber only to realize it's turned into a pumpkin
The Founding Fathers who had to sign the Declaration of Independence after John Hancock
Pluto finding out it's not a planet anymore
Which scenarios would you want to see him act out?