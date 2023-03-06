Popular
TikToker Recreates Historical Events With A Modern Sensibility, And He's Taking Requests

Annie Johnson
Tiktok star Jake Shane has amassed over one million followers with his short-form videos imagining how particular people would have reacted to historical events — like the guy who picked up the bill at the Last Supper.
Tiktok user Jake Shane (@octopusslover8) has found mass appeal on the platform by uploading short-form videos that imagine how a modern person might react to historical events or famous stories, like the guy who picked up the bill at the Last Supper.


@octopusslover8 Replying to @landryhinklee ♬ original sound - Jake Shane

And the best part? He's crowd-sourcing the content. TikTok users love suggesting ideas for his next video in the comments. Here are just a few of our favorite suggested roles and Shane's take on them.


The person who accused the first witch at Salem then felt bad it went too far

@octopusslover8 Replying to @fitfarmgirl ♬ original sound - Jake Shane

One of the women who discovered Jesus wasn't in his tomb

@octopusslover8 Replying to @glizzymaguire69420 ♬ original sound - Jake Shane

Cinderella looking for her Uber only to realize it's turned into a pumpkin

@octopusslover8 Replying to @i.amkristen ♬ original sound - Jake Shane

The Founding Fathers who had to sign the Declaration of Independence after John Hancock

@octopusslover8 Replying to @user2035752864190 ♬ original sound - Jake Shane

Pluto finding out it's not a planet anymore

@octopusslover8 Replying to @twentysmthin ♬ original sound - Jake Shane

Which scenarios would you want to see him act out? Let us know in the comments below and watch more from Jake on his Tiktok.


