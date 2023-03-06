TikToker Recreates Historical Events With A Modern Sensibility, And He's Taking Requests

Tiktok user Jake Shane (@octopusslover8) has found mass appeal on the platform by uploading short-form videos that imagine how a modern person might react to historical events or famous stories, like the guy who picked up the bill at the Last Supper.

And the best part? He's crowd-sourcing the content. TikTok users love suggesting ideas for his next video in the comments. Here are just a few of our favorite suggested roles and Shane's take on them.

The person who accused the first witch at Salem then felt bad it went too far

One of the women who discovered Jesus wasn't in his tomb

Cinderella looking for her Uber only to realize it's turned into a pumpkin

The Founding Fathers who had to sign the Declaration of Independence after John Hancock

Pluto finding out it's not a planet anymore

Which scenarios would you want to see him act out? Let us know in the comments below and watch more from Jake on his Tiktok.