COOL STORY BRO
Steve Aoki Stopped A Performance To Show Off His NFT To The Crowd And Nobody Cared
Submitted by Adwait
- "Look at him!" Aoki exclaimed. "I had to stop the music because I'm so f--king excited, This is the Steve Aoki doodle, take a good look guys!"
Had to stop my show to celebrate my excitement on my doodle! Nfts make me feel like a kid again 🎁 @doodles pic.twitter.com/hJU0rE3EpT— Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) January 12, 2022
Additional submission from Adwait:
The Man Changing How We See The Internet
Writers and filmmakers often take doomy views of the web. But new animation Belle, by Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda, shows off its beautiful possibilities.
