In Honor Of Ray Liotta, Here's 23 Seconds Of Him Saying 'Karen' in 'Goodfellas'

Ray Liotta (Raymond Allen Liotta) is known and beloved for his roles in movies like "Field of Dreams" (as Shoeless Joe Jackson), "Goodfellas" (as Henry Hill) and more. He recently played multiple roles in "The Many Saints of Newark," the prequel film HBO's TV series "The Sopranos."

RIP, Ray, and thanks to @therealbradbabs for this clip of him saying "Karen" a bunch in "Goodfellas."