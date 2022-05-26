karen? karen
In Honor Of Ray Liotta, Here's 23 Seconds Of Him Saying 'Karen' in 'Goodfellas'
328 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
Ray Liotta (Raymond Allen Liotta) is known and beloved for his roles in movies like "Field of Dreams" (as Shoeless Joe Jackson), "Goodfellas" (as Henry Hill) and more. He recently played multiple roles in "The Many Saints of Newark," the prequel film HBO's TV series "The Sopranos."
RIP, Ray, and thanks to @therealbradbabs for this clip of him saying "Karen" a bunch in "Goodfellas."
rip ray liotta, no actor has ever said a name like he said “karen” in “goodfellas”…here is twenty-three seconds of him doing that pic.twitter.com/8C0ee5f99o— bradley babendir (@therealbradbabs) May 26, 2022
