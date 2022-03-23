DRIVE TO REMEMBER
The 50 Most Filmed Streets In The US, Mapped
Submitted by Adwait
Using IMDB advanced search data and Google geo coding, American Home Shield found the 50 most popular American streets where Hollywood loves to film. It's no surprise that most of them (44 out of the top 50) are either in California or New York.
In fact, nine out of the top ten most filmed streets are in New York City or Los Angeles.
The Top 10 Most Filmed Streets In The US
|Street
|Location
|Credits
|Hollywood Boulevard
|Los Angeles, CA
|133
|Sunset Boulevard
|Los Angeles, CA
|64
|Park Avenue
|NYC, NY
|61
|Broadway
|NYC, NY
|51
|Fifth Avenue
|NYC, NY
|46
|Wall Street
|NYC, NY
|45
|Vine Street
|Los Angeles, CA
|35
|Wilshire Boulevard
|Los Angeles, CA
|31
|Mulholland Drive
|Los Angeles, CA
|28
|Market Street
|San Francisco, CA
|22
