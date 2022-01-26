BYE BYE BREYER
Here's How Late Night TV Hosts Reacted To The News Of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's Retirement
Submitted by Adwait
Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer announced he would be stepping down from his role after serving for more than two-decades in the position. Biden and Breyer are expected to speak on Thursday, January 27.
Here's what late-night hosts had to say:
"This comes after a yearlong, high-pressure campaign to get Breyer to step down while Democrats still have control of the Senate, which included a billboard truck that drove around Washington, D.C., that said 'Breyer, retire.' Youchers, that has got to sting. That's like if I walked up to the Ed Sullivan Theater and the building said, 'Quit,'" said Stephen Colbert.
"This is big, y'all. Justice Breyer is retiring. Yeah, probably to focus more on his ice cream brand," quipped Trevor Noah.
"Yep, at 83, Breyer only has two options: either retire or play quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," joked Jimmy Fallon.
"Joe Biden should nominate Anita Hill to be on the Supreme Court. Now how good would that be?" said Jimmy Kimmel.
Jimmy’s pick for the Supreme Court! pic.twitter.com/mlJSlbLRvW— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 27, 2022
Additional submission from Adwait:
Shaquille O'Neal Wholeheartedly Thought It Took Just '10 Or 11 Hours' To Get To The Moon
The Big Diesel really thought a space flight from Earth to the moon took just half-a-day.
Comments