Is This The Greatest Answer At A Press Conference Ever?
James Spader Gives A Filthy But Reasonable Response To A Question At Cannes About The Nudity In 'Crash'
1.5k reads | submitted by Jared Russo
In honor both of Cannes and the 'Crash' discourse, here's the best thing that's ever happened at a press Q&A pic.twitter.com/4Df1LmtejA— meg shields (@TheWorstNun) May 18, 2022
