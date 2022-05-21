Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Is This The Greatest Answer At A Press Conference Ever?

James Spader Gives A Filthy But Reasonable Response To A Question At Cannes About The Nudity In 'Crash'

1.5k reads | submitted by Jared Russo

James Spader Gives A Filthy But Reasonable Response To A Question At Cannes About The Nudity In 'Crash'
The Cannes Film Festival was never quite the same after the cast of "Crash" showed up in 1996. Sorry David Cronenberg.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.