Digg's List Of The 15 Best Skits From Season 47 Of 'Saturday Night Live', Ranked

15. Forgot About Lorne ft. Eminem (Host - Natasha Lyonne)

The most recent episode, the finale that aired last night, had a Cut for Time music video that we loved. Pete Davidson going out on a high note by pretending to be Lorne Michaels and Eminem, rapping about his boss. There's going to be more of Pete on this list, maybe more than we imagined, but he did a lot of good music videos this season, like the one that just missed this list "Short Ass Movies". But since this is Pete's last SNL song, we opted to include it for sentimental reasons. Is that a mistake? Probably yes. Do we care? No.

14. Princess & The Frog (Host - Zoe Kravitz)

The Zoe episode was pretty good, all told, but the one that stood out to us was Chris Redd screaming about frogs lack of a penis. It helps that A) she looks great in that dress B) Kenan shows up at the end and C) this is a good spoof of the Disney movie. But mostly, frogs don't have penises. We learned something new about frog anatomy! And that's good enough to make this list.

13. Post-COVID Game Show (Host - Jerrod Carmichael)

SNL loves to do fake game shows (and real ones like Jeopardy and Family Feud). But the high concept ones are usually sure-fire hits for a good skit, especially when it involves Kate McKinnon breaking the fourth wall to talk about losing her mind during the pandemic. She's done it on Weekend Update as well as, and this is just painfully true that you don't remember anything after two hellish years of world history happening to you.

12. Chuck E. Cheese (Host - Benedict Cumberbatch)

A surprise pick from us! Didn't think you'd see this one, but this is really underrated and we love Benedict's falsetto singing, the dancing, the nostalgia of it all. And of course, the absurdity. This was both a delightful song to listen to, and an existential one to watch as your childhood just slips away before you know it. Also, shout out to Bowen Yang, one of the brightest stars to come out of SNL this season.

11. Black Eyed Peas (Host - Lizzo)

The Lizzo episode might be the best of the season, hands down. She's a terrific host and musical guest, even though she broke character in almost every single sketch. But if we had to pick one to highlight, we think this examination of how the Black Eyed Peas write songs is the funniest. The way everyone is dressed, the realization that those songs were extremely weird and made no sense, and Lizzo laughing through it all just convinced us to go with this over some other stellar bits (like Lizzo twerking and playing the flute).

10. Meatballs (Host - Oscar Isaac)

Hypnotic. Intoxicating. Haunting. Melodic. Catchy. Horrifying. Disgusting. This song about Meatballs is all of those things and so much more. Sarah Sherman was the breakout star of this season, and her insane weirdness is going to be a major emphasis of the show going forward (and her obsession with Colin Jost). It also helps that they got Oscar Freaking Isaac to be in this. Like, imagine pitching this nonsense to him and him saying "oh yeah, let's do it".

9. Old Enough! Longterm Boyfriends! (Host - Selena Gomez)

We love "Old Enough!" on Netflix. So do the writers of SNL, clearly. Their parody of what sending toddlers on errands would look like in America (instead of Japan) would be exactly what this skit entails: middle-aged baby men who don't know anything about cooking or make-up, and are too lazy to go shopping by themselves for their girlfriends. It hits too close to home, honestly.

8. Cars 4 (Host - Owen Wilson)

"Ka-chow!" "Back off, jackoff!" There's a lot of good lines in this, and we appreciate one of Disney's cash cows just utterly dunking on the Cars franchise with reckless abandon. Owen Wilson may not like the direction Pixar is going with his character Lightning McQueen, but he does like the paycheck at the end of the day.

7. New Military Weapon (Host - Simu Liu)

"Simu and Bowen" almost made the cut here, but if we're going to go with a Simu sketch it was always going to be the one with the dog in it. Just a true professional not breaking character at all, while the entire cast cannot handle themselves, cannot contain their laughter at this premise. Just the goofiest and cheapest way to get a giggle from the audience. For shame, SNL. For shame. But we approve, great dog 10/10 no notes.

6. TikTok (Host - Billie Eilish)

Another great episode with a great host/performer in Billie Eilish, there were a lot to choose from here. But considering the way this skit blew up, and was shockingly accurate of what it's like to mindlessly scroll through TikTok, we opted to go with this sketch. Billie dancing? Check. Chris Redd dancing? Check. Impersonations? Check. Kenan being Kenan? Check. This has it all.

5. Man Park (Host - Jonathan Majors)

This is exactly what it's like to be a man. No joke, it just is. You meet someone new, and you have to figure out if you can make small talk about either sports or Marvel. It's impossible to make new friends once you leave college, and there's no real reason to go outside anymore. Being attached to your significant other can be suffocating, because there is no other outlet. SNL rarely hits a nerve and touches on being brilliantly poignant, but when it does, it manifests in something like Man Park.

4. Cancelling Cable (Host - Kieran Culkin)

A zany sketch involving as much of the cast as possible is a good way to showcase everyone's talents. Doing it while insulting every cable company on earth is so satisfying, you have no idea how realistic this surreal skit truly is unless you're being asked to participate in a 10 minute survey with a customer rep. This is one of the longer videos SNL did, they usually don't go over the five minute mark, but when they do it's worth it. This is no exception.

3. Why'd You Like It? (Host - Jake Gyllenhaal)

This was such a genius idea for a game show. We're all guilty of it, liking something on Instagram you shouldn't have because we thought it might lead to sex. Just liking those thirst traps, well now we know what it's like to be on the other side. Never again will we use social media to be horny, we've learned out lesson. What a direct shot across the bow at everyone on Instagram, just incredible work here.

2. Subway Churro

Every John Mulaney hosted episode of SNL is good. Every time he does a gigantic, ridiculous mockery of musicals set in New York is good. This one was good. There should be no arguments here, this is just unhinged NYC madness and we love every second of it, as long as you ignore how problematic Mulaney is getting nowadays.

1. Squid Game (Host - Rami Malek)

We told you Pete would be back. And this time, it's a catchy bop about the biggest TV sensation of the past year for sure. Rami had some other very good sketches, like the one where he gets a little treat, but at over 13 million views, this seems to be the consensus choice for both the Digg staff and the internet at large. Just a really clever way of making fun of Squid Game, with a country music video style. We....................dig it. Or digg it.