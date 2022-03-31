ROCK 'N' ROLL
Chris Rock Makes First Public Comments Since Will Smith Oscars Slap
Submitted by Adwait
"How was your weekend?" Rock started.
"I don't have a bunch of s—t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that s—t. And it will be serious and funny."
A heckler then shouted "F—k Will Smith!" and Rock carried on, "I'm going to tell some jokes. It's nice to just be out."
Read more at Variety.
