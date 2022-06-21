Popular
US-Based Athletes Who Suffered The Biggest Losses After Turning Their Salary Into Crypto, Visualized

Jared Russo
Jared Russo · · 81.5k reads
Trading in your USD salary for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or any other cryptocurrency so far has yielded in... losing money. These stars from the NFL, MLS and NBA have lost the most.

It might have been trendy to turn your base salary into crytpo a few years ago, but unfortunately being paid in regular dollars is more financially stable.

David Furones, Miami Dolphins beat reporter at the Sun Sentinel, drew up a quick chart showing which famous US-based sports athletes lost the most in the American dollar currency exchange.







David Furones's tweet shows that several cryptocurrencies netted heavy losses for big names in almost every major North American sport.

No one is safe, especially the most popular athletes. Maybe they should look to fire whoever sold them on doing this, just a thought.





[Image: Jacksonville Jaguars/YouTube]

