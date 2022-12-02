Protests Against Zero-COVID Policy In China, Mapped

On November 24, ten people died in a fire in Ürümqi, Xinjiang — and many Chinese citizens have said the country's strict COVID lockdown rules are to blame. The tragic deaths sparked large-scale protests against severe COVID restrictions imposed as part of China's "zero COVID" policy, and mass demonstrations have spread to more than a dozen of the country's provinces or autonomous regions.

Statista mapped, by region, the number of protests against China's zero-COVID policy between November 26 and 28, and the cities involved, using data from the Australian Policy Strategy Institute.

The highest number of mass demonstrations (nine) took place in Beijing, while the cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu each saw five or six.

Since protests broke out across the nation, authorities in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing have announced plans to relax some of the COVID restrictions in place.

Via Statista.