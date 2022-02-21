YIKES
This Truck Is So Tall There's A Blind Spot In Front Of It
Submitted by Adwait
Via Twitter
What's the driver's response time when they have to look at a forward facing grill cam to decide whether it's safe to go? pic.twitter.com/yrLqrh7EhM— Keith Bontrager (@bontrager_keith) February 20, 2022
Additional submission from Adwait:
British Music Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Jamal Edwards
After the SB.TV founder passed away yesterday at 31, legions of musicians and fans celebrate his huge impact on UK rap and grime.