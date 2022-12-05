KEEP ON DRIVING
Cars That Have The Greatest Potential Mileage, Ranked
iSeeCars analysts looked at over two million cars on the road between January and October 2022 to determine which models had the best mileage. They narrowed down the models that had at least a 2.5 percent base representation in each mileage band. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways
Seven of the top 20 cars analyzed have a potential lifespan of more than 250,000 miles, and the Toyota Sequoia was judged to have the highest lifespan with 296,509 miles.
Half of the models in the top 20 list belong to Toyota.
A hybrid vehicle, like the Prius, has nearly twice the potential lifespan as its EV counterparts, like the Tesla Model S and Nissan Leaf.
