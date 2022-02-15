Trending
Here Are The Used Cars That Have Risen The Most In Price

Submitted by James Crugnale

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal's Ginger Adams Otis, the Dodge Grand Caravan, Nissan Versa and Toyota Prius have seen the "biggest percentage increases in average transaction prices" for three-year-old vehicles.

In the past, it was often expected that cars more than a couple of years old would depreciate substantially in value; not so in 2022. For prospective buyers in the market for a used vehicle, there are certain vehicles that have surged substantially in price.


Make Model Category January 2021 Value January 2022 Value Percent Increase
Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan $ 15,227 $ 25,789 69%
Nissan Versa Subcompact car $ 9,842 $ 16,366 66%
Toyota Prius Compact car $ 17,869 $ 28,758 61%
Kia Forte Compact car $ 12,008 $ 18,928 58%
Volvo S60 Luxury midsize car $ 21,502 $ 33,647 56%
Chevrolet Sonic Subcompact car $ 11,913 $ 18,473 55%
Mazda 3 Compact car $ 15,011 $ 23,140 54%
Audi A6 Luxury midsize car $ 31,272 $ 48,066 54%
BMW i3 Luxury compact car $ 21,034 $ 32,115 53%
Kia Rio Subcompact car $ 11,182 $ 16,937 51%

Source: Edmund's


