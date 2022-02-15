STICKER SHOCK
Here Are The Used Cars That Have Risen The Most In Price
The Lede
In the past, it was often expected that cars more than a couple of years old would depreciate substantially in value; not so in 2022. For prospective buyers in the market for a used vehicle, there are certain vehicles that have surged substantially in price.
Key Details
- The Wall Street Journal's Ginger Adams Otis crunched the numbers provided by automotive research firm Edmund's and found that the Dodge Grand Caravan had surged the most among three-year old used cars, up 69% percent from last year.
- The Nissan Versa was close behind with a price surge of 66% from the previous year.
- The Toyota Prius, which has previously been found to depreciate much less than its non-hybrid peers, was shown to surge 61% more than last year.
|Make
|Model
|Category
|January 2021 Value
|January 2022 Value
|Percent Increase
|Dodge
|Grand Caravan
|Minivan
|$ 15,227
|$ 25,789
|69%
|Nissan
|Versa
|Subcompact car
|$ 9,842
|$ 16,366
|66%
|Toyota
|Prius
|Compact car
|$ 17,869
|$ 28,758
|61%
|Kia
|Forte
|Compact car
|$ 12,008
|$ 18,928
|58%
|Volvo
|S60
|Luxury midsize car
|$ 21,502
|$ 33,647
|56%
|Chevrolet
|Sonic
|Subcompact car
|$ 11,913
|$ 18,473
|55%
|Mazda
|3
|Compact car
|$ 15,011
|$ 23,140
|54%
|Audi
|A6
|Luxury midsize car
|$ 31,272
|$ 48,066
|54%
|BMW
|i3
|Luxury compact car
|$ 21,034
|$ 32,115
|53%
|Kia
|Rio
|Subcompact car
|$ 11,182
|$ 16,937
|51%
Source: Edmund's
The Source
