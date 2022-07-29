Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

USUAL SUSPECTS

Car Brands That Got Into The Most Accidents On US Roads In 2022, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait · · 5k reads
Car Brands That Got Into The Most Accidents On US Roads In 2022, Ranked
Nearly one in every ten American drivers has been at fault and caused a road accident. They were probably driving a vehicle made by one of these car makers.

Insurify scanned driving histories — which they got looking at 4.6 million car insurance applications — to see which brand of vehicle was the one that caused an accident. Their number crunching found that on average 9.25 percent of US drivers have caused at least one road accident


The Worst Brand

Overall RAM drivers are 17 percent more likely than the average driver to cause an accident on American roads.

Those who drive the 3500 model (14.14 percent of drivers have reported causing an accident) are the most reckless, whereas those who drive the ProMaster 1500 model are RAM's better behaved cohort (10.29 percent of drivers have reported causing an accident).


Other Bad Brands

Other top repeat offenders include Subaru (10.75 percent share of drivers cause accidents), Volkswagen (10.46 percent), Mazda (10.41 percent) and Hyundai (10.3 percent) drivers — rounding off the top five worst car brands whose drivers cause a higher share of road accidents.



Click to enlarge image



Via Insurify.

[Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash]

Comments

  1. Sha Smi 3 hours ago

    Everyone hates people that drive RAMS…. If this confuses you, your probably a RAM driver, and we hate you.

  2. #TheBlackCaptainPlan... 11 hours ago

    Damn I got a Volkswagen

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.