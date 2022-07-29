Car Brands That Got Into The Most Accidents On US Roads In 2022, Ranked

Insurify scanned driving histories — which they got looking at 4.6 million car insurance applications — to see which brand of vehicle was the one that caused an accident. Their number crunching found that on average 9.25 percent of US drivers have caused at least one road accident

The Worst Brand

Overall RAM drivers are 17 percent more likely than the average driver to cause an accident on American roads.

Those who drive the 3500 model (14.14 percent of drivers have reported causing an accident) are the most reckless, whereas those who drive the ProMaster 1500 model are RAM's better behaved cohort (10.29 percent of drivers have reported causing an accident).

Other Bad Brands

Other top repeat offenders include Subaru (10.75 percent share of drivers cause accidents), Volkswagen (10.46 percent), Mazda (10.41 percent) and Hyundai (10.3 percent) drivers — rounding off the top five worst car brands whose drivers cause a higher share of road accidents.







Via Insurify.

[Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash]