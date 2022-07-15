US States With The Most Electric Vehicle Incentives And Savings, Ranked

Electric cars sales nearly tripled in between 2014 and 2019. One-third of respondents in a Forbes survey said they switched to an EV because of fuel costs.

SmartAsset analyzed which US states were best suited for EV ownership — they crunched the financial benefits, accessibility, prevalence and other metrics. Here's what they found.













Key Takeaways:

The west coast is more EV friendly — California has the most EV incentives among states and the estimated annual fuel savings (based on a 14,263 miles per year average) are high in Washington and Nevada.

On average an EV owner will save about $1,850 in the US per year. Drivers in Washington ($2,443) might end up on the higher end, while Hawaii ($1,196) offers its EV owners the lowest average savings.

EV charging stations are three times more prevalent in the top 10 states than they are in the bottom 10. The top 10 on average have 17 EV charging stations per 1,000 road miles, the bottom 10 have just five.



















Via SmartAsset.

[Photo by Ernest Ojeh on Unsplash]