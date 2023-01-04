hot wheels
The Best-Selling Electric Cars In The US, Visualized
Despite the negative press surrounding Tesla and its chaotic (and highly problematic) CEO Elon Musk over the last 12 months, it appears the electric car company remains America's go-to for EVs.
Using data from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book, Statista ranked the best-selling EVs for the first nine months of 2022.
Tesla sold 191,451 and 156,357 of its popular Model Y and Model 3 cars, respectively, between January and September of last year. Trailing behind in third place is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, with 28,089 sold in the same period.
Via Statista.
[Image credit: David von Diemar]
