Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

hot wheels

The Best-Selling Electric Cars In The US, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Best-Selling Electric Cars In The US, Visualized
Shrinking value and a problematic CEO haven't stopped Tesla from ranking as America's most popular EV company.
· 1.1k reads
2

Despite the negative press surrounding Tesla and its chaotic (and highly problematic) CEO Elon Musk over the last 12 months, it appears the electric car company remains America's go-to for EVs.

Using data from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book, Statista ranked the best-selling EVs for the first nine months of 2022.


Infographic: Tesla Still Dominates the U.S. EV Market | Statista


Tesla sold 191,451 and 156,357 of its popular Model Y and Model 3 cars, respectively, between January and September of last year. Trailing behind in third place is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, with 28,089 sold in the same period.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: David von Diemar]

Comments

  1. Uncle Jonny 21 minutes ago


    I am making $362/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $21 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it simply ,

    COPY AND OPEN THIS SITE________www.Worksclick.com

  2. Talha Qamar 34 minutes ago



    I am making $362/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $21 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it simply ,

    COPY AND OPEN THIS SITE________www.Worksclick.com

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Behind The Wheel Stories