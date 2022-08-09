The Last Decade Of Electric Vehicle Sales Around The World, Visualized

Over the last decade electric vehicles (EVs) have grown tremendously — in popularity and in terms of technology.

Govind Bhutada and Clayton Wadsworth used data from the International Energy Agency and the Argonne National Lab to visualize how much EV sales have grown around the world each year from 2011 to 2021.

Key Takeaways

An estimated 55,000 EVs were sold in 2011. Ten years later that number stood around 7,000,000 sales in 2021.

In 2021, China (3,519,054), Germany (695,657) and the US (631,152) were the only countries with over over half a million EV sales each.

Automaker Tesla dominates the American market, and has every year since 2015. Three of its models accounted for 54.2 percent of total US EV sales in 2021.













Via Visual Capitalist.