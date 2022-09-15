Popular
EAST OR WEST, AMERICA IS THE BEST

Can You Pick These American Cities From Most Northerly To Southerly?

Adwait
Think you know if a city is more northern than others?
· 19.5k reads
3



[Photo by GeoJango Maps on Unsplash]


Comments

  1. David Kirschner 3 months ago

    Where is the answer key? I have questions... ;-)

    1. safe_social_media 3 months ago

      Anchorage
      Seattle
      Portland
      Milwaukee
      Detroit
      Chicago
      NY
      Wash DC
      Philadelphia
      St. Louis
      Louisville
      San Fran
      Las Vegas
      Memphis
      Atlanta
      Phoenix
      Dallas
      Jacksonville
      New Orleans
      Honolulu
      Some are really close...

      1. Crista Renouard 3 months ago

        Yes, but swap dc and philly

