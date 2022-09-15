EAST OR WEST, AMERICA IS THE BEST
Can You Pick These American Cities From Most Northerly To Southerly?
Where is the answer key? I have questions... ;-)
Anchorage
Seattle
Portland
Milwaukee
Detroit
Chicago
NY
Wash DC
Philadelphia
St. Louis
Louisville
San Fran
Las Vegas
Memphis
Atlanta
Phoenix
Dallas
Jacksonville
New Orleans
Honolulu
Some are really close...
Yes, but swap dc and philly