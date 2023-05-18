Popular
eyes on the prize

There's A Mountain Lion Stalking This Elk. Can You Spot It?

This image, shared by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, shows how well these cats blend right into nature.
Back in 2022, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shared a photograph of an elk, and captioned it with a challenge, asking people to find the mountain lion in it.

Here's the photograph:

spot the mountain lion hiding camouflage U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Click image to enlarge


The department also shared more photographs from the scene, and admitted that they didn't know what happened between the two animals. So yes, this isn't a trick. There is indeed a lion somewhere in the photo above. Here it is.


Via PetaPixel.

