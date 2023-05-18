eyes on the prize
There's A Mountain Lion Stalking This Elk. Can You Spot It?
Back in 2022, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shared a photograph of an elk, and captioned it with a challenge, asking people to find the mountain lion in it.
Here's the photograph:
Click image to enlarge
The department also shared more photographs from the scene, and admitted that they didn't know what happened between the two animals. So yes, this isn't a trick. There is indeed a lion somewhere in the photo above. Here it is.
Via PetaPixel.