These Two Circles Spin At The Same Speed, But Your Brain Will Not Allow You To See That At First Glance

These Two Circles Spin At The Same Speed, But Your Brain Will Not Allow You To See That At First Glance
Speed and velocity are not the same thing, and this optical illusion illustrates that beautifully. And possibly headache-inducingly. Flashing image warning to anyone who is photosensitive!
  1. bil Chamberlin 1 month ago

    woh

  2. Nicholas Seamus 1 month ago

    The blinking is making the difference and that's why the white pattern looks moving faster.

  3. Brack Carmony 2 months ago

    Not sure that this illustrates anything about speed vs velocity, At least no more than any two wheels spinning at the same speed in opposite directions.

  4. Frank Tanghare 2 months ago

    It's flashing alot and trying to take away my attention, but if you kinda zone out and not pay attention to the flashes, you can easily see both are moving at relatively the same velocity

  5. David Young 2 months ago

    the changes in color are not flashes

    the balls are animated as rolling, and rolling at much faster rate then the circles, which makes the right ring look as thought it is moving faster

    the rolling rotation of the dots is the key

