you spin me right round
These Two Circles Spin At The Same Speed, But Your Brain Will Not Allow You To See That At First Glance
The right ring appears to rotate faster than the left one, though the velocity is the same. pic.twitter.com/YnJ9Uh6Hvq— Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) October 8, 2022
woh
The blinking is making the difference and that's why the white pattern looks moving faster.
Not sure that this illustrates anything about speed vs velocity, At least no more than any two wheels spinning at the same speed in opposite directions.
It's flashing alot and trying to take away my attention, but if you kinda zone out and not pay attention to the flashes, you can easily see both are moving at relatively the same velocity
the changes in color are not flashes
the balls are animated as rolling, and rolling at much faster rate then the circles, which makes the right ring look as thought it is moving faster
the rolling rotation of the dots is the key