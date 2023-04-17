Popular
Somehow, There Is A Pumpkin Hiding Among These Turkeys. Can You Find It?

Somehow, There Is A Pumpkin Hiding Among These Turkeys. Can You Find It?
No, it's not fall, you didn't wake up six months from now. But it shouldn't matter what time of year it is, there's a puzzle to solve!
The king of adorable and anachronistic animal hidden-object puzzles stays winning. Today's extremely cute puzzle originally came out during Thanksgiving, and you need to find a single pumpkin amongst a pack of turkeys. A gaggle? A murder of turkeys? A gang of turkeys. A flock of them. We'll Google which is the right term for a group of turkeys later.


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


