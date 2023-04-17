Somehow, There Is A Pumpkin Hiding Among These Turkeys. Can You Find It?

The king of adorable and anachronistic animal hidden-object puzzles stays winning. Today's extremely cute puzzle originally came out during Thanksgiving, and you need to find a single pumpkin amongst a pack of turkeys. A gaggle? A murder of turkeys? A gang of turkeys. A flock of them. We'll Google which is the right term for a group of turkeys later.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!