Can You Find The Three Clouds In This Puzzle Filled With Sheep?

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images he does, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals. Like a "Where's Waldo" but with less copyright infringement.

Today's image is his most recent, and has three hidden clouds among a sea of sheep. Can you find them? We have the solution on the bottom of the post, so cheating. Or cheat, we can't stop you.

No peeking, solution is down below.