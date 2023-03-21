Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

is this a birthday party or new years?

Which Animals Finished Their Glass Of Champagne First?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Which Animals Finished Their Glass Of Champagne First?
Three animals at this party have finished their glass, can you find them? And we're just assuming they all drink champagne, could be lemonade of course.
· 3.4k reads
1

The master of adorable animal hidden object puzzles is back. Today's very cool puzzle has a big celebration of cute animals drinking together. But only three of them finished their glass, and your task, should you choose to accept it, is to find them. Good luck, agent.


Click image to enlarge

animal party empty glasses Gergely Dudas


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

  1. Curtis Turner 3 hours ago

    How can we tell which animals are on their third or fourth glass?

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories