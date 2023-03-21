Which Animals Finished Their Glass Of Champagne First?

The master of adorable animal hidden object puzzles is back. Today's very cool puzzle has a big celebration of cute animals drinking together. But only three of them finished their glass, and your task, should you choose to accept it, is to find them. Good luck, agent.

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!