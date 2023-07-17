Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

over easy

Can You Find The Only Three White Eggs In This Pile?

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Can You Find The Only Three White Eggs In This Pile?
Yes, Easter was a while ago, but there's nothing else to do right now, so let's remember a much less hot and humid time in the calendar. Boy, those were the days, weren't they...
·
·
·

While it's not Easter, you don't need it to be any particular day of the year to do a fun hidden object puzzle. Today's involves some rabbits, chicks and lots of eggs — but only three of them are purely white, so can you find the unpainted eggs?


Click image to enlarge

Gergely Dudas three white eggs easter bunny


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Brain Teasers Stories