Can You Find The Only Three White Eggs In This Pile?

While it's not Easter, you don't need it to be any particular day of the year to do a fun hidden object puzzle. Today's involves some rabbits, chicks and lots of eggs — but only three of them are purely white, so can you find the unpainted eggs?

Click image to enlarge

And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.

Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!