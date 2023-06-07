Popular
Jared Russo
Can You Find The Three Crocodiles Hidden Among The Dragons?
You've probably never seen such a weird collection of odd-looking dragons gathered in one room until now. They're quite quirky, idiosyncratic dragons.
Today's cute animal puzzle asks you to differentiate between a crocodile and a dragon. Now, as we all know, dragons are fictional creatures, so the creative liberties here are quite fun. All you need to know is that for the purposes of this hidden object image, crocodiles are bald and do not have fangs or hair or glasses or hats or wigs.


Gergely Dudas Dudolf crocodiles dragons puzzle


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


