Flex Your Math Skills By Attempting To Solve This Adorable Equation

Flex Your Math Skills By Attempting To Solve This Adorable Equation
Use addition, subtraction, multiplication and division to make the numbers work. Or just look at how cute this artwork is! That's what we did. We're writers not astronauts.
This is sort of a puzzle... it's a math puzzle. Which is what you would call an equation, or homework, depending on who is reading this. Our favorite artist Gergely Dudas has a very cute artwork for us today involving a bear, a bird and a different brain teaser than we're used to.


Gergely Dudas bear bird math problem


And finally, when you're ready to accept defeat, click here to get the solution.


Artist Gergely Dudas has a website filled with very cute and adorable images, and the best ones are when he hides things among dozens of animals or in a garden. Check him out on social media as well, and give him a shout out for sharing his work with us at Digg!


