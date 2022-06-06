All The Important Stuff From WWDC22, Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference Keynote

Apple is debuting iOS 16 and more operating system updates for Apple products. The livestream is below, but we'll also be updating this blog live to reflect the announcements coming out of the keynote. Stay tuned.

iOS 16

Lock Screen

Apple is introducing a much broader spectrum of customization for how the lock screen looks and functions: you'll be able to choose typefaces, colors and filters for its appearance, and they're adding widget capabilities that will allow you to include the weather, updates on your Uber's arrival, the score of a live sports game and more on.

Notifications will also roll in from the bottom of the screen, so as not to obstruct the view of your chosen wallpaper or photo, and you can opt to hide the notifications too.

Messages App

The new iOS will introduce the ability to edit and unsend messages, and mark messages in your inbox as unread.

Apple is also expanding on its "Shared with You" feature introduced in the last OS with "SharePlay," including the ability to watch TV shows together, listen to music together or sync workouts with other people. You'll be able to kick off SharePlay more directly, too.

New Dictation Features

Using dictation on your phone will be much easier with iOS 16: emoji and punctuation dictation is much improved, and you'll be able to select text and replace it with dictated text with ease.

There will also be dynamic functionality with Live Text and Visual Lookup, making translating text in photos easier and giving you the ability to add text to not just photos but individual frames of videos.

Wallet

Apple is expanding the ability to add driver's licenses to your Wallet, and things like other types of IDs, digital hotel room keys and more.

In addition to expanded acceptance of Apple Pay, Apple is also introducing Apple Pay Later: the ability to pay for something over time, in installments.

You'll also be able to track Apple Pay orders.

Maps

Apple is adding more cities to its dynamic map models that can help you find your way around, locate bike shares and more. You'll also be able to see Street Views of real estate, like houses on Zillow.

Sports

In addition to the ability to add a widget with live score updates for a game to your lock screen, you'll also be able to add your desired sports updates to your Apple News app.

Family Sharing

Families can create personalized accounts for each member, including accounts for kids with parental controls. It'll also make setting up new devices like iPads for kids easier. Instead of navigating to Settings to adjust controls and allowances, you'll be able to do it directly in your Messages app with the family member in question.

You can also now have a shared Photo Library, and choose who is included in which albums. You'll be able to share photos in the shared library or particular albums in the Camera app, as you take photos. (You can also turn on an automatic sharing feature.) Edits to photos can also be shared, too.

Privacy

Apple is introducing Safety Check, which will make it easier to allow or deny access to certain accounts or information on your phone. You'll be able to quickly review or reset access to data, location and more. Apple emphasized that this feature has a focus on protecting victims of domestic abuse and other dangerous situations — the feature has been approved by the National Center for Victims of Crime.

Ecosystem

For smart homes, Apple is introducing Matter, a way to sync different smart home accessories and capabilities.

The interface is aimed at making it easier to control your different devices and accessories to manage your smart home, and you can organize them by room, accessories and more. With new widgets on the lock screen, you can also add these to make them easier to see and manage.

Car Play

Apple has been working with auto makers to integrate your Apple devices with the car's autoface. You'll be able to include widgets in the gauge cluster, see more functions of your car on your phone's screen and control more car features with your phone.

You'll also be able to personalize the way the widget gauges appear.

Apple Watch

With Watch OS 9, Apple is adding four new watch faces: Astronomy, the Lunar Watch Face, Playtime and Metropolitan.

For developers, sharing content and images will be easier with new share sheet and photo sticker APIs.

Workouts and Fitness

The new Watch OS will add more measurable metrics for activities like running, including oscillation and heart rate zones.

There's also a new custom workout feature, so you can create workouts including distance and time intervals that you can repeat as needed. There will also be new digital workout views.

The Workout app will also be able to detect when you switch between activities, like going from cycling to swimming.

Even if you don't have an Apple Watch, the Fitness app will now be available to all iPhone users using your phone's motion detection capabilities.

Sleep and Heart Health

The Sleep app has benefitted from more research and detail.

You'll also be able to track your heart health over time with AFib history (though it's pending FDA approval).

With or without an Apple Watch, you'll now be able to keep track of the medications you take, when you take them, and set reminders and schedules for your medications. Your device can now also provide you with more information about drug interactions for the medications you take.

Mac

The M2 Chip

The M2 chip takes the M1 futher, and also aims to maximize power efficiency while minimizing consumption. The M2 chip features:

20 billion transistors — 25% more than M1

8-core CPU

Up to 10-core GPU

24 GB of unified memory

25% higher graphics performance than M1

Next-generation secure enclave and neural engine

Higher-bandwidth media engine

M2-Powered MacBook Air

The MacBook Air will be the first Mac to feature the new M2 chip.

At only 2.7 lbs and with a 13.6" display, the new Air has 20% less volume than the previous air. In terms of colors, it will come in silver, space grey, starlight and midnight, and it includes the MagSafe charger.

More features:

Four speakers

Immersive spatial audio

Magic keyboard with full-height functions row and Touch ID

20% faster image filters and effects performance

40% faster video editing performance

Silent, fanless design

18 hours of video playback

Compact power adapter with 2 USB-C ports and fast-charge (charge up to 50% in 30 minutes)

The M2 Air will start at $1,199 ($1,099 for education).

M2-Powered MacBook Pro 13"

The M2 chip will also take the MacBook Pro to the next level:

The M2 MacBook Pro will start at $1,299 ($1,199 for education).

macOS Ventura

Stage Manager

The new operating system for Macs features Stage Manager, a new way to manage your windows and multitask. It automatically features the window you want to work in and arranges the others at the side of the screen. You can also have overlapping windows and multiple apps open at the same time.

Spotlight

Spotlight makes it easier to search for files and quickly launch an app. You'll be able to start a timer or run a shortcut directly from Spotlight, and use Quick Look.

Spotlight will also be available for your iPhone with the same features.

Mail

You'll be able to schedule sends and undo sends, and your Mail app will send reminders for you to follow up on emails.

Search has also been overhauled to give more complete and accurate results in your Mail app, correcting typos, showing synonyms and more. This will also be available for Mail on your iPhone, too.