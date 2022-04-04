good, will hunting. sit. stay
Why Does This Woman's Dog Legitimately Look Like Matt Damon?
1.2k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
Honestly, the person at the dog park was... not wrong.
@ab.larson #mattdamon #doppleganger #goldenretriever #goldensoftiktok #VenmoSpringBreak #fyp ♬ original sound - Abby Larson
Take all the time you need to assess this for yourself:
H/T Internet Brunch
