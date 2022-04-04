Trending
Why Does This Woman's Dog Legitimately Look Like Matt Damon?

This dog's owner said someone stopped her at the dog park to tell her that her pooch bore an uncanny resemblance to actor Matt Damon. Is it true? You can decide for yourself.

Honestly, the person at the dog park was... not wrong.


Take all the time you need to assess this for yourself:



H/T Internet Brunch

